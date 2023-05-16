Central Minnesota Amateur Baseball Update – May 16th, 2023

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my tenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games.

VICTORY LEAGUE

AVON LAKERS 11 OPOLE BEARS 1

(Saturday May 13th)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rivals the Bears, backed by nineteen hits, including four doubles and two triples. Their starting pitcher was Matt Pichelman, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Jackson Henderson threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Joe Dolan threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Mat Meyer, he went 3-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Elliot Burnett went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and Caleb Curry went 2-for-3 with a two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Ryan Janzen went 4-for-4 with a triple and a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Cole Wellmann went 2-for-4 with a double and Noah Voz went 3-for-4 and he scored two runs. Carter Phillip went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base, Bennett Hylla earned a walk and Logan Simones scored a run. Nolan Sand went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Bears was Blake Niemeyer, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs and two walks. Austin Lange threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, and he recorded a strikeout. Kyle Block gave up two hits, one run and he gave up two walks.

The Bears offense was led by Drew Lange, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Isiah Folsom went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dominic Hoikka went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Luke Bieniek went 1-for-4. Alex Lange and Austin Lange both went 1-for-3 and Blake Niemeyer earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 5 UPSALA SWANVILLE BLUE JAYS 3

(Sunday May 14th)

The Steves had a big Victory League win over their rivals the Blue Jays, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles, good defense and solid pitching performances. The Steves starting pitcher was Jack Greenlund, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Jake Schelonka threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Mat Meyer, he went 3-for-5 for three RBIs and he had stolen base. Jake Schlonka went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Greenlund went 2-for-5 and Derek Durant went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Andrew Wollak went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Player manager Ben Omann went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Brandon Waldvogel earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Blue Jays was Micah Ripplinger, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and two walks. Matt Swanson threw six innings in relief, he gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Blue Jay offense was led by Matt Swanson, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Brock Cichon went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jack Primus went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Brady Burggraff went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and CJ Clear went 1-for-4. Brandon Welinski went 1-for-3 with a walk and Justin Cichon earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run.

ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 10 PIERZ BULLDOGS 9

(Sunday May 14th)

The River Dogs won a big game over their league rivals the Bulldogs, backed by eight hits, including a home run and a double. They were aided by thirteen walks and they had a pair of big innings, they put up five runs in the sixth and three in the ninth. The River Dogs starting pitcher was Zach Leibold, he threw 5 1/3 innings. He gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nathan Psyck threw 3 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, four runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The River Dogs offense was led by Tyler Jendro went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Nate Benusa went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned three walks and he scored two runs. Brady Brezinka went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Zack Cekalla went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Will Gorecki was hit by a pitch. Joe Gaida and Nathan Psyck both earned two walks and each scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Chase Becker, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six walks, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Keagon Frisbie threw one inning, he gave up two hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. George “Skip” Toops threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Aiden Micholski, he went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Skip Toops went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Craig Luberts went 3-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Kirby Fischer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Keagon Frisbie went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs. Chase Becker went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Teddy Dehler went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

OPOLE BEARS 5 FLENSBURG FALCONS 2

(Saturday May 13th)

The Bears defeated their Victory League rivals the Falcons, backed by eight hits, aided by seven walks and solid defense. Isaiah Folsom started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Drew Lange, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Boeckermann went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Jordan Schultz went 1-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Alex Lange went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Austin Lange earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Dierks Opatz went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Dominick Hoikka earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Isaiah Folsom earned two walks.

The Falcons stating pitcher was Gunner Gustafson, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Dillon Monson threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Cooper Grashorn threw 1/3 of an inning in relief.

The Falcons offense was led by Reece Hubbard, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Gerard Kokett went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Dillon Monson went 1-for-3, Gunner Gustafson was it twice by a pitch and Lucas Youngblood earned a walk and he scored a run.

STEARNS COUNTY

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 4 ELROSA SAINTS 2

(Sunday May 14th)

The Grovers defeated their league rivals the Saints, backed by six timely hits, good defense and a solid pitching performance. Matt Imdieke started on the mound for the Grovers, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Grovers offense was led by Kurt Marthaler, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tyler Moscho went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he had a sacrifice bunt and Colton Meyer went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Josh Olmscheid went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and Jordan Klaphake earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt.

The Saints starting pitcher was Ethan Vogt, he threw five innings he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Wyatt Steffenson threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Saints offense was led by Gavin Kampsen, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Brandon Roelike went 2-for-4. Jackson Peter went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Andrew Weller went 1-for-4. Derek Wiener went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Ryan Olmscheid went 1-for-2 and Kevin Kuefler had a stolen base.

RICHMOND ROYALS 9 FARMING FLAMES 1

(Sunday May 14th)

The Royals defeated their Stearns County rivals the Flames, backed by fourteen hits, aided by five walks. They put up six big runs in the third inning to give their pitchers great support. Lefty Luke Jokela started on the mound for the Royals, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Veteran Righty DJ Schleicher threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Royals offense was led by Carter Thelen, he went 4-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Tyler Prom went 2-for-5 for four RBIs and Austin Larson earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Brennan O’Brien went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Justin Schroeder was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Cole Schmitz went 3-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Adam Backes went 1-for-1. Kyle Budde went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored three runs and Dalton Thelen went 1-for-6.

The Flames starting pitcher was Adam Winkels, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Brayden Einych threw two innings, he gave up a hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Flames offense was led by Josh Becker, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Isaac Nett went 2-for-4 with a walk. Carson Holthaus went 1-for-4 and Aaron Eiynck went 1-for-5. Owen Gunderman went 1-for-1, No. 33 went 1-for-2, Will Mergen, Tyler Schroeder and Adam Winkels all earned one walk and he Drew Lehner scored a run.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 6 ROSCOE RANGERS 2

(Sunday May 14th)

The Lakers defeated their Stearns County rivals the Rangers, backed by twelve hits, including a home run and a double and they were aided by eight walks. The Lakers crafty righty Grant Ludwig started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Tori Olmscheid threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Grant Ludwig, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Jason Kampsen went 4-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Sam Hopfer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Isaac Lieser was credited for a RBI. Tori Olmscheid went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Carter Wessel went 1-for4- and he earned a pair of walks. Shane Kampsen went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs and Nick Dingman earned a walk and he scored a run. Weston Brinkman went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base and Colin Spooner scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Rangers was Russell Leyendeker, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Max Ahtmann threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rangers offense was led by Brandon Schleper, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Russell Leyendecker went 3-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Max Ahtmann had a stolen base. Austin Pauls went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Jordan Schleper had a stolen base and he scored a run and Brayden Vanderbeek earned a walk.

GREENWALD CUBS 3 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 0

(Sunday May 14th)

The Cubs had a big win over their Stearns County rivals the Martins, backed by four timely hits and solid defense. The Cubs starting pitcher threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, no walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Brett Engelmeyer, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Sam Frieler went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Tyler Hoffman was credited for a RBI. Kegan Stueve went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Gabe Schwieters went 1-for-3. Tyler Thomas was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Weston Middendorf had a sacrifice bunt.

The starting pitcher for the Martins was Ryan Morse, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded one strikeout. Scott Lieser threw five innings in relief, he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Zach Moritz went 1-for-4 with a double and Avery Schmitz went 1-for-3 with a double. Tanner Arceneau went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, Ryan Morse went 1-for-3 and Ryan Messer went 1-for-4.

CENTRAL VALLEY

WATKINS CLIPPERS 10 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 1

(Sunday May 14th)

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley rivals the Gussies, backed by seventeen hits, including a pair of doubles, solid defense and good pitching performances. Lefty Matt Geislinger started for the Clippers, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Dustin Kramer threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by veteran Lincoln Haugen, he went 3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brendan Ashton went 1-for-3 fro two RBIs and he earned a walk and Carter Block went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Landon Neiman went 4-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a trio of runs. Matt Geislinger went 3-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nolan “Feisty” Geislinger went 2-for-6 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Myles Dzienzel went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Dustin Kramer went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Travis Laudenbach, he threw nine innings, he gave up seventeen hits, ten runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. The Gussied offense included Aaron Fruth, he went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. The Gussies had six players that went 1-for-4: Mitch Gwost, Nate Gwost, Nevin Bloom, Travis Laudenbach, No. 99 and No. 5.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 8 KIMBALL EXPRESS 1

(Sunday May 14th)

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Express, backed by eleven hits, including a a pair of doubles and a home run. The Brewers starting pitcher, lefty JT Harren threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, one run, six walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Reed Pfannenstein threw one inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts and Tyler Stang threw one inning, he gave up one hit.

The Brewers offense was led by Will Boeckman, he went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for five big RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Reed Pfannenstein went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored three runs. Chris Clark went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Connor Clark went 1-for-2. Veteran Derrick Orth went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Josh Lanctot went 1-for-4. Luke Schmidt went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. JT Harren earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt, Mike Paul earned a walk and Casey Underwood scored a run.

The Express starting pitcher was Matt Dingmann, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Skylor Gruba threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Andy Dingmann threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Express was led by Adam Beyer, Zach Dingmann and Noah Young all went 1-for-4. Austin Ruehle earned three walks, he had a stolen base and he was credited for a RBI. Michael Hoffman went 1-for-3, Brian Marquardt earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Scott Marquardt earned a walk.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

ST. JOSEPH JOES 12 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 1

(Saturday May 13)

The Joes started their season with a big win over their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by eleven hits, good defense and very good pitching performances. Joey Atkinson started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Lukas Theisen threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Andrew Rott, he went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Peyton Jost went 2-for-3 for four RBIs, he had two stolen bases and he scored one run. Hunter Bloomer earned three walks and he was credited for two RBIs and Tanner Staller went 2-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Noah Bissett went 2-for-3, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Lukas Theisen went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Willie Willats went 1-for-1 and Joey Atkinson earned a walk and he scored a run. Lukas Nyberg went 1-for-2, Sam Schneider earned a walk and he scored a run and Parker Schulz earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Ben Brown, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, eleven runs, nine walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jordan Golombiecki threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Blake Brown threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits and one walk.

The Lakers offense was led by Jake Samuelson, he went 2-for-3 and Marshall Pantano was credited for a RBI. Ben Kullberg went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Jordan Golombiecki, James Boyle and Andy Schuster all earned a walk.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 10 SARTELL MUSKIES 7

(Saturday May 13th)

The River Cats defeated their Sauk Valley rivals the Muskies, backed by fourteen hits, including three doubles. Andy Nefs started on the mound for the River Cats, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up twelve hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jake Carper threw two innings, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Bryan “Big Mac” McCullum, he went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored a run. Jordan Picka went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Ty Carper went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Preston Schlegel went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Sampson Schlegel went 3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-5, with two stolen bases and he scored scored a run. Callan Henkemeyer went 2-for-5 and he scored a run, Alex Smith went 1-for-4 and Jack Grell scored a run.

The Muskies starting pitcher was John Schumer threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Grant Mackenthun threw four innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Brian Schellinger, he went 4-for-5 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Adam Schellinger went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Jace Otto went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Cody Partch went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Carson Gross went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. John Schumer went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs, Andrew Deters went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Ethan Carlson went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

COUNTY LINE

REGAL EAGLES 15 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 4

(Sunday May 14th)

The Eagles defeated their league rivals the Pirates, backed by fourteen runs, aided by eight walks and a big eight runs sixth inning. Jordan Wosmek started on the mound for the Eagles, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Wedel threw one inning, he gave up one hit and Chi Schneider threw one inning, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Blake Karsch, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for five RBIs and he scored two runs. Derek Dengerud went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Nathan Meyer went 3-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Joe Beier went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Jordan Beier went 1-for-5 and he scored three runs. Adrian Belden went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Brandon Carlson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jordan Wosmek went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Luke Knutson went 1-for-1, he earned four walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs.

The Pirates starting pitcher was Griffin Bjerke, with Bennett Evan and Grant Fuchs throwing in relief, pitching stats were not available. The Pirates offense was led by Drew Tangen, he went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Grant Fuchs went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Griffin Bjerke went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Garrett Luesnink went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk, Tanner Stanley went 1-for-4 and Sam Oehrlein went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

ATWATER CHUCKERS 12 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 2

(Sunday May 14th)

The Chuckers defeated their rivals the Twins, backed by eleven hits, including five doubles and aided by nine walks and good defense. Josh Kingery started on the mound for the Chuckers, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Kobe Holtz threw one inning in relief to close it out, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Chuckers offense was led by David Kingery, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Josh Kingery went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Jack Peterson went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jeff Peterson went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Kobe Holtz went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a trio of runs. Connor Barker went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Zach Bagley went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run. Veteran Jordan Olson went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Logan Straumann earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Twins starting pitcher was Hunter Magnuson, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Dylan Arndorfer threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jett Salonek threw one inning in relief, he gave up five hits, four run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Josh Soine, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Hunter Magnuson went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Jake Rambow went 1-for-3. Derek Dolezal went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Jett Salonek had a sacrifice bunt, Dylan Staska and Brayden Skindelien earned a walk.

EXHIBITION

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 10 MINNEAPOLIS NORTH STARS 0

(Saturday May 13th)

The Springers opened their season with a big win over the North Stars from the Park National League, backed by fourteen hits, including four doubles and two triples. The Springers starting pitcher was veteran righty Zach Femrite, he threw three innings and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Nick Pennick threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Jack Arnold threw two innings in relief, he retired the six batters he faced.

The Springers offense was led by Zach Femrite, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Nick Pennick went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Brad Olson went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Beck Loesch went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Jeron Terres went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Will Huls went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Jack Arnold went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Brian Hansen went 2-for-4 with a triple, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Brady Schafer was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

SARTELL-STONE PONEYS 6 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 5

(Friday May 12th)

The Stone Poneys of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Saints of the Victory League, backed by eight hits and a solid pitching performance. Righty Nate Nierenhausen threw seven innings, a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, five runs, no walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by player/manager Jeff Amann, he went 2-for-3 with a double for four big RBIs and he earned a walk. Veteran Teddy Fleming went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Braeden Dykhuizen went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Blake Haus was credited for a RBI. Will Kranz went 1-for-4 and Steven Brinkerhoff went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Kalen Lewis earned a walk and Jack Schaefer scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher was veteran Peter Schumer, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Blake Meyer threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs and three walks. Rolando Ramos went 2-for-3 and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led Peter Schumer, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Brandon Dickmann went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Logan Harren had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Taylor Marshik went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Jack Opatz was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Will Ethan scored a run