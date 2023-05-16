Busy St. Cloud Intersection to Close Starting Friday Evening

Busy St. Cloud Intersection to Close Starting Friday Evening

Getty Images

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Traffic will get a little more tricky in south St. Cloud starting Friday evening.

If the weather cooperates, crews will be closing the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Cooper Avenue South starting at 6:00 p.m.

Planned construction will force traffic to detour around the work zone until the road is reopened by 5:00 a.m. on Monday.

Once the intersection opens, Roosevelt Road will be restricted to a single lane in each direction for approximately two weeks while that roadway is rebuilt. Detours will be posted.

Get our free mobile app

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

 

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state

Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura.

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state

Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America, and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.

LET'S GO: The most popular historic sites in America

Filed Under: city of st. cloud
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports