Busy St. Cloud Intersection to Close Starting Friday Evening

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Traffic will get a little more tricky in south St. Cloud starting Friday evening.

If the weather cooperates, crews will be closing the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Cooper Avenue South starting at 6:00 p.m.

Planned construction will force traffic to detour around the work zone until the road is reopened by 5:00 a.m. on Monday.

Once the intersection opens, Roosevelt Road will be restricted to a single lane in each direction for approximately two weeks while that roadway is rebuilt. Detours will be posted.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

