Really 88oz? This Minnesota Restaurant Is Serving Up Huge Margaritas!

Have you ever been in the mood for a big margarita? How big is big? 12oz? 24oz? 36oz? How about 88oz? That is what one Minnesota Mexican restaurant is offering up to its customers, and it seems to be really popular based on the number of shares it got recently.

El Agave in St. Peter Minnesota is a restaurant that is offering up the super margaritas. They actually refer to them as margarita towers, as they come in a long tube with a spigot on the end to fill your glass.

Recently El Agave shared their towers on social media, promising to give one away to someone that shared the original post. Well, it appears giant margaritas are just as popular as normal-sized ones as the post was shared more than 500 times.

The tower reminds me of those beer ones I will sometimes see at the Ultimate Sports Bar in Waite Park.

The post from El Agave stated that the towers are available in both forms of margarita, on the rocks and frozen, and in any flavor that they offer too.

Granted these towers, whether they are filled with beer or margaritas, are designed to be shared by a group of people and not a single person. If you head to El Agave and are going to try the tower, make sure you enjoy the tower responsibly.

