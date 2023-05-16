St. Cloud Splash Pads To Open Tuesday

While St. Cloud may not have a municipal pool for folks to swim in, there are a number of fun and expansive splash pads in the area for kids to cool off during the hot summer months. Two of those splash pads will open today (Tuesday), with temperatures expected to sneak into the 80's under sunny skies.

The Riverside splash pad will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday, while the Westwood splash pad will open up at 3 p.m. due to school still being in session.

The splash pad at Lake George isn't quite ready yet but is expected to open on Thursday morning.

The Waite Park splash pad at River's Edge Park is slated to open next weekend.

The Westwood splash pad is my kid's favorite one in the area because it is generally sparsely attended and he prefers to have full run of the area, as opposed to the bigger and more robust one in Waite Park, which tends to be more crowded.

Westwood will be open until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, as will the Riverside Park.

Sartell's Watab Park splash pad and Celebration wading pool are both slated to open on May 31st and will be open when the temperature is over 70 degrees (which in Minnesota is never guaranteed).

Cold Spring's splash pad will open on Memorial Day weekend.

Every time we hop on the radio and ask what St. Cloud is missing, a community pool is number one on the list. Literally, every time. While there are no current plans to re-build the pool, we can at least be thankful for the splash pads to cool down (and wear out) the kiddos this summer in Central Minnesota.