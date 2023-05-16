Foley Woman Arrested in St. Cloud in Overdose Investigation
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Foley woman was arrested in east St. Cloud in connection to an overdose death.
The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force, along with the Foley Police Department, used a knock-and-announce search warrant Monday in the 400 block of East St. Germain Street.
The warrant was regarding an investigation into an overdose death of a woman that happened in Foley back in March.
Get our free mobile app
Arrested was 26-year-old Christine Grove of Foley.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Former SCSU Standout Named to Team USA for Worlds
- Former Media Services Building has a Buyer
- Benton Co. History: The Ghost Town of Williamsville
- New Wedding Venue Planned for St. Joseph
- Musical Acts Announced for Liberty Block Party