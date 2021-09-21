CentraCare To Hold Free Prostate Cancer Screening Night

ST. CLOUD -- Local health officials are encouraging men to get tested for prostate cancer.

CentraCare is offering a free prostate cancer screening Wednesday at the Coborn Cancer Center.

Get our free mobile app

Men ages 45 to 70 with no history of prostate cancer are eligible for the free PSA test and exam.

Dr. Andrew Windsperger is a Urologist with CentraCare. He says the older men get, the more likely the cancer can develop.

It's estimated that at the age of 80, about 80% of men or --four out of five men-- will have prostate cancer.

Windsperger says with greater access to prostate cancer screening, they typically don't see the more advance stages of the cancer.

He says because of that early detection, aggressive treatment isn't always the first option.

We actually create a longitudinal plan where we are monitoring that cancer to make sure it's not something that is becoming more aggressive. If we start to see the cancer become more aggressive then we proceed with treatment.

The free screenings run from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

You're asked to pre-register by calling 320-229-5100 to schedule an appointment. Masks are required.