Catholic Community Schools Enrollment is Up

St. Cloud Catholic Community Schools is off and running in the 2021-2022 school year. Catholic Community Schools President Scott Warzecha and Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan joined me on WJON today. Warzecha says enrollment is up approximately 60 to 80 students this year as opposed to last year. He says they have 1,961 students throughout their school system and work with approximately 800 families.

Catholic Community Schools began the school year with no mandatory mask wearing. Warzecha says some students have chosen to wear masks but the majority have not. He says they have had 18 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases since the school year began 5 weeks ago which is 1% of their student population. Warzecha says their protocols indicate if they have a 5% COVID-19 positive rate they may require universal masking. He says parents are aware of this and both he and families don't want to get to this level.

Scott Warzecha says to ensure that all students are on track with their learning recovering from a summer off and a non-typical school year last year which included some distance learning, Catholic Community Schools has hired a couple of additional paraprofessionals. These new hires are set to help those who have fallen behind the level they would like to see them at so they can get caught up.

St. Cloud Catholic Community Schools just recently completed a survey asking their 800 families what they would like in a Catholic Community school. Warzecha says families indicated priorities include continued small class sizes, strong academics, and Christian values.

Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan says they have high participation in Athletics this fall. He says students are happy to be back and are looking forward to having a normal sports season that includes playoffs in a few weeks. Listen to my conversation with Scott Warzecha and Emmett Keenan below.