Catholic Charities Stressing Need for More Volunteers

ST. CLOUD -- The struggle continues for many non-profits trying to find enough volunteers.

Michelle Rutka is with Catholic Charities in St. Cloud. She says not only has the pandemic caused many volunteers to step away, but inflation has increased the demand for their services.

We've seen numbers for our services definitely increasing. Not only when the pandemic hit but it continues to increase as the days go on.

Rutka says you don't need any special training to become a volunteer, and they will work with your schedule.

We really want to make sure we find the right position for you. We are very open to seasonal positions, once-a-month positions, we work with students, and if you say you need the next six months off, we will work with that.

Rutka says they have a number of volunteer opportunities within their organization such as working at the food shelf, becoming a delivery driver, and more.

She says they also have group volunteer opportunities for families, businesses, classes or clubs to get involved in.

If you're interested in becoming a volunteer with Catholic Charities, you're asked to visit their website.

 

