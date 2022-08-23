Check Out This “Floating” House Up For Sale Soon in Duluth

Who needs a house on top of a hill when you could have a house on top of the trees? There is a house coming to the market in Duluth, Minnesota known locally as the Erickson House. It is built on top of a steel bridge spanning a creek that flows through the Congdon Estate to Lake Superior.

This house was originally constructed in 1959, and after 60 years could use a little polishing up, but it is still standing strong and ready for the right buyer.

At an impressive 2,452 square feet, this house is an open concept and features one level of living with three bedrooms with ensuite baths, and an indoor pool + shower room under the garage. Plus walls of windows offer a spectacular view above the trees. I can only imagine how gorgeous that view is in the fall.

The asking price for this engineering feat is $750,000 and it is expected to officially hit the market on September 2nd. If this is your dream home, I suggest getting your affairs in order ASAP.

Take a look at the online listing here, and check out photos of it below.

