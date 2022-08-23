Luxemburg 35+ Amateur Baseball Update

LUXEMBURG BREWMEISTERS 35 OVER STATE CHAMPIONS

GAME RECAPS FROM LAST WEEKEND TWO BIG WINS!

Roger Mischke

LUXEMBURG BREWMEISTERS 4 BURNSVILLE BULLDOGS 2

(Saturday August 20th/St. Peter)

The Brewmeisters defeated the Burnsville Bulldogs in the semifinals, backed by eight hits, including a double. They put up four huge runs in the fifth inning, to give their starting pitcher great support. Jason Harren (Luxemburg Brewer) threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Brewmeisters offense was led by Mike Arnold (Eden Valley Hawk) he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs. Scott Geiger (Sauk Rapids Cyclone) went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Ryan Bell (Cold Spring Rockie) went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Troy Schroeder (Luxemburg Brewer) went 2-for-3. Teddy Fleming (present Sartell Stone Poneys) went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Tom Gliden (Hutchinson Huskies) scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Bulldogs was Josh Loewen, he was the pitcher of record. The Bulldogs offense was led by Dave Molde, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Trent Larson had a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jay Taver went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt and Jake Swartout went 2-for-3, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Chris Freeman went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Bob Walfobeiteh earned a walk. Jon Maroden earned two walks and he scored a run and Josh Loewen was hit by a pitch.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

LUXEMBURG BREWMEISTERS 2 WACONA ISLANDERS 0

(Sunday August 21st/Jordan)

The Brewmeisters defeated the Waconia Islanders, backed by six hits, including one huge double. They played great defense in support of their starting pitcher Andy Thayer of the Sauk Rapids Cyclones, who threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered six singles, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts, it was indeed a GEM!

The Brewmeisters were led on offense by Mike Thole (Luxemburg Brewer) he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI in the bottom of the sixth inning. Teddy Flemming went 1-for-1 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. David Jonas (present Cold Spring Rockies) went 1-for-3 and Mike Arnold went 1-for-3. Neil Fish (Clear Lake Lakers) went 1-for-2 and Ryan Young (Luxemburg Brewers) went 1-for-1 and Kelly Weber (Luxemburg Bewers) earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher and pitcher of record for the Islanders is unknown at this time. The Islanders offense was led by Jeff Lange, he went 2-for-3 and Dane Hageman went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Brian Groopman and Jeremy Galden both went 1-for-3 and Mike Ogaxen went 1-for-5.