How Many Of These St. Cloud Summer Bucket List Items Did You Cross Off This Year? [GALLERY]

We are just over a week away from Labor Day, which means that summer is coming to a close in Central Minnesota. How many of these summer essentials were you able to cross off your summer bucket list?

1. ATTENDED SUMMERTIME BY GEORGE

Sarah Mueller, WJON Sarah Mueller, WJON loading...

If you haven't attended one of these weekly events this summer, you are running out of time! The final Summertime By George of the season is set for Wednesday, August 23rd!

2. TOOK A DIP IN A QUARRY

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) loading...

Did you make it to the Quarries this summer for a refreshing dip? If not, it looks like temps should be in the 80's this weekend!

3. ATTENDED A CONCERT AT THE LEDGE

Dave Overlund/Townsquare Media Dave Overlund/Townsquare Media loading...

The second summer of The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park was stocked with local and national acts. Did you catch any of them?

Get our free mobile app

4. ATE ON A PATIO

Abbey Minke Abbey Minke loading...

Have you had a chance to sit outside on a beautiful summer night and eat a meal? The clock is ticking!

5. PLAYED MINI GOLF AT SUMMERLAND

attachment-Charlie loading...

We all love to hit the links and at Summerland you have two courses to choose from!

6. ATTENDED A ST CLOUD ROX GAME

photo courtesy of stcloudrox.com photo courtesy of stcloudrox.com loading...

If you didn't cross this one off of your list yet, it's too late! The season ended for the Rox in the first round of the playoffs about two weeks ago!

7. WALKED THROUGH MUNSINGER/CLEMENS GARDENS

(Photo: WJON) (Photo: WJON) loading...

This is one that I shockingly haven't done yet!

The official end of summer isn't until September 22nd, so there is still time to check some of these items off of your list for 2022!