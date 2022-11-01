On Halloween I ran to Sam's Club in Sartell to pick up some last-minute candy for Trick-or-Treaters, just to realize that the next holiday was already in full swing. Right when I came through the entrance I saw four massive pallets containing everything a person would need to make the biggest green bean casserole ever.

1.5-pound bags of french fried onions, and more canned goods than a person can count. The only thing missing is a new oven to bake it all in. It's like a green flag waving in the wind to start the holiday season.

There was something about seeing this setup that flipped a switch in my mind and body. Suddenly this trip to the store for Halloween candy had shifted focus and I was now starting to plan what side dish I was going to bring with to Thanksgiving dinner. I even started wandering the store and scoping out different aisles to see what they had for potential Christmas gifts for people on my list. I even thought about buying a new Christms tree when I walked down the holiday decor aisle.

I'm not shy to admit that I'm easily influenced by store displays and effective marketing. The store wanted me to do exactly what I did yesterday and then some, and I fell for it hook, line, and sinker. I even marked a day in my planner I'd like to have my house decorated for Christmas. Well done Sams Club marketing team, you have mastered the art of molding my brain to be the ultimate consumer.

