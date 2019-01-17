Cathedral Senior To Play Division I Golf in New York [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Cathedral Senior Will Freeman signed his letter of intent to play collegiate athletics Thursday morning.

Freeman choose to play Division I golf at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York. He says he was looking at many schools at each level, but felt Hofstra was the best fit.

I always wanted to play at a Division I school, but I was looking at a few DII and DIII schools and I liked a lot of those but, Hofstra is such a great fit.

Freeman has been apart of the varsity golf team for the past six years, as well as a three year team captain. He says he's had a lot of memories at Cathedral and looks forward to this next chapter.

I've had such a great time here. I'm going to miss my coaches and teammates and even the opposing competition as I have some good friends on the other teams.

Freeman has made four state tournament appearances in golf. He says he's considering majoring in business.