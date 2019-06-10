Cathedral Boys Golf Ready For Another State Meet [PODCAST]

The Cathedral boys golf team won the Section 6AA meet in Sartell at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club last week. Cathedral boys golf Coach Pete Loehr joined me to talk about their season, the section meet and the state meet. Cathedral's top two golfers are seniors Will Freeman and Nate Martin. Freeman has signed his letter of intent to play college golf at Division I Hofstra. Listen to the conversation below.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

The Cathedral boys golf roster consists of seniors Will Freeman, Nate Martin and Jack Thibault, junior Ethan Cumming, sophomore Louie Stuck and freshman Leo Werschay. Cathedral boys golf advanced to the state meet last year and finished 6th out of 8 teams. Holy Family won the team title in 2018 and along with Detroit Lakes is the favorite again this season. Will Freeman was Cathedral's top individual finisher in 2018 at the state meet with a 2-round total of 152. He was tied for 27th, 15 shots behind the winner. Nate Martin finished tied for 34th with a total score of 155.