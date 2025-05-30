The Cathedral boys golf team has their sights set on a return trip to the Class AA State Tournament. Cathedral had a successful week where they captured the Granite Ridge Conference Tournament Championship and finished 5th among 11 teams at Craguns on Wednesday. Albany captured the overall Granite Ridge Conference title this season.

Big Week for Schuver

Nathan Schuver shot a 1-over 73 in the Granite Ridge Conference Championship and he shot a +1 at Craguns. Schuver has made the all-conference team 5 straight years starting as a 7th grader. Cathedral boys golf coach Joshua Zwilling joined me on WJON. Zwilling says Schuver's game has really progressed and he's turned himself into an elite player. The top 6 Cathedral boys golfers include Nathan Schuver, Luke Herker, Noelan Beste, Bo Schmidt, Brady Andvik and Andrew Schuver.

Get our free mobile app

Cathedral Has Deep Team

Zwilling says they have a very deep team and any of their 6 golfers could qualify for the State Individual competition. The Crusaders are among the top 4 favorites to win the Section 6-2-A championship along with Albany, Staples-Motley and Pequot Lakes. Zwilling says Little Falls could also be a dark horse to compete with the top 4.

Cathedral Ready for Section Meet

The Section 6-2-A meet will take place Monday and Tuesday (June 2-3) at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club in Sartell. Only the 1st place team in the section meet will advance to the state meet June 10-11 at the Ridges and Sand Creek in Jordan. The top 5 individuals in the section meet that aren't on the 1st place team qualify for the state meet.

Familiar with Blackberry Ridge

Zwilling says Blackberry Ridge can be a tricky course especially if it's windy. He's anticipating warm weather and the possibility of storms early next week. He says Cathedral golfer Luke Herker is a member at Blackberry and he and his teammates for very familiar with the course.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Josh Zwilling, click below.