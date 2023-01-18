The St. Joseph Police Department have had multiple reports of car prowlers having seen an increase starting in mid October. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says a lot of the vehicles are located in driveways and parking lots and they are not seeing signs of forced entry which means these vehicles were likely left unlocked.

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a burglary on the 3200 block of 42nd Avenue South where a white male entered a building that is under construction and took some tools. St. Cloud Police are also reporting a burglary on 3700 block of Sterling Drive where items were taken from a garage.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting threats that happened on the 3600 block of 2nd Street South where a black male suspect attempted to steal electronics from a store and when he was confronted threatened an employee with a knife.

Waite Park Police are reporting an attempted burglary on Granite View Road. The vehicle was reported stolen in Waite Park on January 13th on the 800 block of 7th Street South. The vehicle is a black Toyota Camry with Minnesota license plate PBE 117. The vehicle has a St. Cloud Tech College sticker on the windshield and a missing hub cap.

Waite Park Police are also reporting in the mall parking lot that someone was trying door handles. Mages says police looked for the person but could not find them. She urges everyone to report these types of things if they see it.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.