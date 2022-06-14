Car Break-In in Waite Park

Waite Park Police is reporting a theft from vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the complainant stated their vehicle was parked in their apartment garage while they were at work and received notification that their debit card was being used. The person realized that someone took their wallet and keys out of their car. The victim canceled their card. The location of this incident was on the 200 block of 3rd street south in Waite Park.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.