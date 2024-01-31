Capital One To Close St. Cloud Building, Cafe

Capital One will be closing its St. Cloud building in March. The closing affects the hybrid working space, cafe and Be Well Health Center.

The final day for onsite operations for the cafe is set for March 28th, with the rest of the building set to close on the 29th.

Tim Lyon Tim Lyon loading...

An internal memo says that 'jobs are secure' and those currently working hybrid will be shifted to fully remote, while those already working remotely will still be able to do so. Roles that will be impacted by the closure include security crew and health center staff.

The memo also states that Capital One 'hopes to continue its relationship with the Greater St. Cloud Community,' and that their goal is to continue to invest in organizations and causes in the area that align with their goal of serving the community and making a positive impact within it.