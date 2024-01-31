Be Prepared for Utility Work on Lake Wobegon Trail

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Unusually warm weather will make for nice biking and walking weather on the Lake Wobegon Trail this week.

The Stearns County Parks Department says if you go out, be prepared for utility crews in the St. Joseph area.

Starting Wednesday, Xcel Energy crews will be driving on the trail as they prepare for utility pole work. Starting Monday, crews will start the project of installing the new line.

The trail will remain open to users, but you should be prepared to encounter equipment and workers in the area.

The project is expected to last approximately 3-4 weeks.

Park staff are asking all users to use extreme caution in the area.

