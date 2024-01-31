Check Out Some Minnesotan’s World Records – Some Are Really Odd
Guinness Book or World records is filled with some very strange feats. Some are "stupid human tricks" (insert Letterman quip) and some are just crazy large or small or just weird things that people see and enter it into the world record books.
Here is one that looks odd... but it's officially in the record book as being the heaviest. But look at it.. now this is a really weird carrot.
Christopher Qualley – Words Heaviest Carrot
Giant vegitable gardener Christopher Qualley of Otsego, Minnesota grew a record-smashing carrot.
Weighing in at a whopping 10.17 kg (22.44 lb), Guinness World Book of Records officially crowned it the world’s Heaviest carrot on October 6th, 2017
How about this one... this one would be just something this kid can do. He has the biggest mouth! I seem to remember in grade school, one dude could put his entire fist into his mouth. Other than that strange stuff, how would you know you could do this? There is always that first time for everything.
Isaac Johnson – Largest Gape
Isaac Johnson of Minnesota holds the record for, the teen with the world’s largest gape (male)! He’s actually held it twice. The first time the title was taken away only a few months after getting verified.
About a year later, he realized that he had grown and was able to reclaim the title with a measurement of 10.175 cm or about 4 inches. Just to put this into context, Isaac can put a baseball in is mouth with room to spare.
How about those Twins? This is something that is very Minnesota and I can totally rally behind. Although...let's have another one?
In 2019 the Twins blew past the previous record of Most Home Runs Scored in a Single Season. 307 for those of you counting at home. The previous record was set by the Yankees at 267.
But when the Twins lost to the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the 2020 American League Wild-Card Series, it was Minnesota’s 18th consecutive postseason loss dating back to 2004 – a Major League Baseball postseason record-losing streak.
Minnesota State Fair had a giant wad of paper.. or garbage.
This one is pretty cool. I know a lot of people who go out wake surfing. It's all we can do here in Minnesota when we don't live anywhere near an ocean with big waves to surf on. So we have to create our own.
Stacia Bank – Most Wakesurfing 360’s
The most wakesurfing 360’s in one minute is 31, and was achieved by Stacia Bank on Lake Minnetonka on 20 September 2017.
And the Mall of American held the largest handbell choir at one point. Check it out here.
Let's see if we can add to the list of Minnesotans in the Guinness Book of World Records. But don't hurt yourself!
