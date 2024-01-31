Four Popular Phone Habits That Spell Trouble For Minnesotans

There was a time when we didn't have smartphones on our person at all times. Remember those days? Remember how it seemed like we were happier back then?

There's science behind that feeling.

Most of us are on our phones too much; and what's funny about that is we're rarely talking on our phones (remember when that was the sole purpose of a phone?). There are a few smartphone habits that could be signs of anxiety. Feeling anxious already? Read on.

Four Smartphone Habits That Could Be Signs of Anxiety

#1: Constant Doomscrolling

Photo by Thom Holmes on Unsplash ANOTHER ice event's been cancelled? (Photo by Thom Holmes on Unsplash) loading...

Always looking for disturbing/bad news? Are you constantly scrolling past fun memes to read about the latest bad thing happening to good people? Fam, that's called doomscrolling. I'm absolutely guilty of it. Anger is addictive.

#2: Using Your Phone to Avoid People

You've just been phone-blocked (Photo by Jenny Ueberberg on Unsplash) You've just been phone-blocked (Photo by Jenny Ueberberg on Unsplash) loading...

Back in my bar band days, I once went to an after-party with some friends. One spent the first hour of the party talking on his phone, and we got drunkenly suspicious. I called his number, his phone rang (which startled him), and he was busted. If you do this, you're probably anxious around people...which I don't fault one bit.

#3: You Just...Can't...Put...the Phone...Down...

Do your nature walks rarely involve looking up? (Photo by Josh Withers on Unsplash) Do your nature walks rarely involve looking up? (Photo by Josh Withers on Unsplash) loading...

Separation Anxiety is a real thing that usually involves infants and dogs. If you (or worse: your friends) can't separate your phone from yourself (physically and emotionally), you could have a problem.

#4: A Broken Phone or Connection Breaks You

At least it's not a tear tattoo (Photo by Tom Pumford on Unsplash) At least it's not a tear tattoo (Photo by Tom Pumford on Unsplash) loading...

Does the percentage of charge on your phone directly represent the percentage of your sanity remaining? Does going from 5G to LTE activate Hulk Mode? If you're freaking out because you can't connect to NotTwitter, then you have a problem.

The Solution

Hold on, I'm looking it up on my smartphone...oh look, another meteor...

