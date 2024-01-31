Sled Heads Rejoice Snowmobile Fun Day Still Happening

ST. STEPHEN (WJON News) -- The lack of snow this winter isn't stopping the organizers of the Snowmobile Fun Day from moving ahead with their event.

The St. Stephen River Runners will host their 6th annual event this Saturday.

Spokesman Mike Hornung says they are still inviting vintage sled owners to come for the show.

We've had anywhere from 75 to 125 each year. Some of those sleds are ridden to the event in years past, but a majority, I'd say 60 percent, actually come in on a trailer.

Hornung says in years past they've had vintage sled owners from as far away as Rochester, Fargo and Sioux Falls come to the event.

Hornung says the typical ride of course will not be happening.

We do the awards ceremony and then typically we'll do a ride from Trobec's over to Opole. This year instead of a ride we have a bus to take people back and forth.

Hornung says they'll be raffling off a 1979 Arctic Cat with tickets selling for $5 each. They also have a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, and a meat raffle. Free food will also be available.

They'll be setting up this year in the church parking lot. Hornung says the Snowmobile Fun Day and Vintage Show typically takes over the whole town of St. Stephen with 1,500 to 2,000 people.

