Capital One Cafe Forms Partnership with Verve Coffee Roasters
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Capital One Cafe in downtown St. Cloud has announced it is stepping up its coffee game.
They are now offering Verve Coffee. Verve Coffee Roasters sources and roasts some of the world's highest-quality coffee. Verve is being served at all Capital One Cafes nationwide. Verve's signature drink is its Honey Lavender Latte. They also have seasonal drinks like Pumpkin Pie Latte.
Verve has its own coffee shops out in California and in Japan.
Capital One Cafes are open to everyone. But, if you are a Capital One debit or credit card holder you receive 50 percent off beverages.
Capital One Cafe is at 30 7th Avenue South in downtown St. Cloud. They are open 7:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
