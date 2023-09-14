Crimestoppers: Gun Stolen in Southeast St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a burglary on the 1600 block of 7th Street Southeast. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says a Springfield XB9 9-milimeter handgun was stolen from the residence. The gun is teal in color.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.