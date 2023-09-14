Former Minnesota Viking Vying for Mirror Ball Trophy

There have been many people/celebities (sort of) that have competed on the competition show Dancing with the Stars. Usually I think that the "celebrities" that they get are sort of B grade celebrities. And every so often we get a sports celebrity. And usually, I say usually, they do pretty well in the competition.

This time it's former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson. He will be taking his turn around the dance floor vying for that "coveted" mirror ball trophy I've often wondered what the winners of this show do with that thing. In my opinion, it has to be one of the most obnoxious trophies ever given.

Here is the description they give for AP:

Aside from that crazy trophy, it is still kind of fun to see how far these people who generally have never danced these ballroom dances do in the competition. But it's also a popularity contests of sorts. Because sometimes you will see someone do really well at the dance part, but with America's votes they end up in the bottom two or are eliminated from the competition even though they did well with their weekly dance.

A few years/seasons ago former Packer player Donald Driver won the mirror ball trophy. I'm not sure that Adrian Peterson is as limber and agile as Driver is/was, but he might do alright.

Dancing with the Stars season begins on September 26th, which is a week from this coming Tuesday. Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will co-host. You can watch it on ABC.

