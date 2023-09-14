Two Hurt in Crash on Highway 10 in Sherburne County

BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Two drivers were hurt in a collision on Highway 10.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday in Big Lake.

A car driven by 51-year-old Stephanie Tigue of Big Lake was turning left from 172nd Street onto Highway 10 when it collided with a vehicle traveling west on the highway.

Get our free mobile app

Tigue and the driver of the second vehicle 26-year-old Nicholas Olson of Isle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES