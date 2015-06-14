Buxton Scores Game-Winner as Twins Salvage One in Texas

ARLINGTON, TX -- Minnesota Twins fans finally got to see the much-ballyhooed speed of Byron Buxton as the rookie scored the game-winning run in the ninth inning to take the final game of the series 4-3 today against the Texas Rangers .

Up until the ninth inning, Buxton had had a rather nondescript debut -- going hitless in four at-bats with two strikeouts. Buxton then reached as Eduardo Escobar , who had just hit a leadoff double, got nabbed at third trying to advance on a would-be sacrifice bunt by Buxton.

Brian Dozier , who had already hit his 13th home run of the season and a double in the game, stepped up to the plate and couldn't come through with another big hit -- instead popping out to shortstop.

With two outs, fellow rookie Eddie Rosario ripped a double to right-center field that took one hop off the wall that allowed Buxton to flay around the bases and score the eventual deciding run.

Closer Glen Perkins came on to notch his 22nd save of the season after a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth as the Twins improve to 34-28 on the season.

Minnesota will start a home-and-home four game series against the St. Louis Cardinals (41-21) tomorrow night in St. Louis. Trevor May (4-4) will take the mound for the Twins against Michael Wacha (8-2) with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m.