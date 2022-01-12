Burglaries and a Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Police is reporting new burglaries and a stolen vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says St. Cloud Police is reporting a theft on the 5000 block of 8th Street North were multiple iPhones and Mac Books were stolen from high school students. In the 2400 block of 40th Avenue South there was a burglary were a heater was stolen. The 2100 block of 8th Street North there was a burglary were forced entry was made and there was vandalism to property.

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud Police is also reporting on the 400 block of 5th Avenue South there was a stolen vehicle. It is a 1999 red Ford Crown Victoria.

If you have information on any of these unsolved crimes please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.