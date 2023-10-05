Crimestoppers: Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle on Wednesday October 4th from the 200 block of 7th Avenue South. The vehicle is a 2020 silver Hyundai Elantra with Minnesota license KAY 443.

Get our free mobile app

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.