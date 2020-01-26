Broncos Sweep Huskies

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team went 0-2 against Western Michigan University this weekend.

Saturday's loss for the Huskies looked very similar to Friday's, right down to the final score. The Broncos scored three power play goals to take a big lead in the opening period. SCSU made one of their own, but WMU netted another to lead 4-1 going into the second period.

The Huskies scored the only goal of the middle frame to cut their deficit to 4-2. In the third, Western Michigan made two more and wrapped up the contest by handing the Huskies a 6-2 defeat.

Jake Wahlin and Easton Brodzinski each lit the lamp once for SCSU. Jaxon Castor gave up three goals and made four saves in just over 14 minutes of play. David Hrenak allowed three goals and made 22 saves in the remaining 45 minutes.

The Broncos outshot the Huskies 32-27. SCSU had eight penalties for 16 minutes and was 0 for 4 on the power play. WMU had eight penalties for 24 minutes and was 3 for seven on the power play.

The Huskies fall to 8-12-4 and 5-9-0 NCHC. They will hit the ice at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Friday when Miami University comes to town. Pre-game starts at 7:00 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.