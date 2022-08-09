Bridge Repairs to Prompt Lane Closures on I-94 in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Bridge repairs will cause some traffic headaches on Interstate 94 starting the week of August 15th.

Get our free mobile app

Crews will begin prepping the work zone between Highway 23 in St. Cloud and Stearns County Road 138 on Monday. The work includes installing temporary crossovers in the median of the interstate. It will prompt periodic lane closures, lane shifts, and reduced speeds through late August.

The bridge over a retired rail line will then be closed in one direction while crews make repairs and resurface the bridge.

There will be a single lane of traffic in each direction until the project is completed in October.

Traffic delays are expected and you're encouraged to find an alternate route.

Visit Duelm, Minnesota in Pictures

This Newly Listed Mansion Is Less Than 30 Miles From Saint Cloud! One home, less than 30 miles from Saint Cloud that was just listed sits on 40 acres and features its own basketball court, private 'spring-fed' lake, and gourmet kitchen, among other luxuries. This home is absolutely gorgeous and could be yours for JUST $2.1 million.