Brainerd Jaycees Hosting America’s Ice Fishing Tournament

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Brainerd Jaycees are giving you another chance to win some prizes while ice fishing this weekend.

Their virtual event called "America's Ice Fishing Tournament" is Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Spokesman Tad Johnson says the event was created during the COVID pandemic when they couldn't have their regular Extravaganza tournament.

Two years ago we had to shut down the tournament because the state of Minnesota said you can't have crowds of people together. So we went virtual that year and we ended up raising over $100,000 for charity. We got a ton of great feedback where people liked fishing on their own lake.

Johnson says the event is open country-wide and is hosted through the FishDonkey app.

Eligible species for the tournament are walleye, northern pike, crappie, perch, and sunfish.

Contestants are eligible to win one of 50 prizes including $2,500 in cash. The 50 prizes have a total value of over $20,000, which will be scattered throughout the top 350 places.

All the money raised will go to charities in the communities where there are participants.

