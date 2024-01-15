Over the weekend I had more than one person send me a social media post that purportedly showed the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza was canceled this year, due to ice conditions. I was a little bummed to see the notification, but with how this winter has been, I wasn't shocked. But the problem is that the "cancelation" post was FAKE. Don't believe everything you read on social media, that's the message from the official Brainerd Jaycee's Ice Fishing Extravaganza page.

No official announcement has been issued regarding the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. Kindly verify information from reliable sources. Updates will be communicated on our Facebook page and website after collaboration with local officials.

2020 Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Getty Images loading...

The fake post about the status of Minnesota's largest ice fishing contest was shared widely on social media before the real Brainerd Jaycees issued the statement above, that the ice fishing contest was still on, and no decisions had been made.

What's most unfortunate is that some people who saw the cancelation post will think the event was canceled, and those people who had some interest in the event will make other plans and miss out on what normally is a really fun day out on the ice, with the chance at winning some really fantastic prizes.

For those interested in attending the ice fishing contest this year, it is slated for February 3rd on Gull Lake, just 10 miles North of Brainerd. You can find more information in regards to tickets, and prizes by heading to the official website, here.

