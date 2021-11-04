Brainerd Jaycees Adding New Virtual Ice Fishing Tournament

BRAINERD -- The organizers of the world's largest ice fishing contest are launching a new, separate virtual tournament in 2022.

The Brainerd Jaycees say America's Ice Fishing Tournament is in addition to the Ice Fishing Extravaganza.

Last year, the Brainerd Jaycees switched the in-person Ice Fishing Extravaganza tournament to a virtual contest. They say the success of that tournament prompted them to offer another virtual tournament that will be open to ice anglers across the country.

Once again, the virtual tournament will be hosted through the FishDonkey app and will cost $50.

Eligible fish include walleye, northern pike, crappie, perch, and sunfish. The fish length will be entered into the app to the closest one-quarter inch increment. Tournament officials will then convert the length into the corresponding point value for that species.

Get our free mobile app

Participants will have the chance to win one of 500 prizes including a new Ford F-150 pickup or $25,000 cash.

America's Ice Fishing Tournament will be held on January 22nd from 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. All applicable licensing requirements must be followed.

Organizers have not released any information on the 2022 Ice Fishing Extravaganza at this time.

For more information visit www.virtualicefishing.org.

Stay Overnight in a Stone Castle in Minnesota

The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Minnesota using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.