Boys State Tennis: Foley in Semi-Finals, Becker Playing for 5th

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The State High School Boys Tennis tournament is taking place this week.

The Class A and Class AA team tournaments started on Tuesday and will wrap up on Wednesday.

In the Class A tournament, Foley beat Benson/KMS 6 - 1 in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The Falcons will play St. Paul Academy at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday in the semi-finals.

The third place and championship matches will be later in the day on Wednesday in Minneapolis.

Get our free mobile app

In the Class AA tournament, Becker lost to Wayzata 7 - 0 in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Bulldogs then beat Mahtomedi 4 - 3 in the consolation bracket.

Becker will play Elk River at noon on Wednesday in Minneapolis in the consolation championship.

The singles and doubles tournaments in both classes will be played on Thursday and Friday.

READ RELATED ARTICLES