The St. Cloud Blizzard fell to the Bismark Bobcats 5-2 on Friday night.

The Blizzard started strong with goals by Ryan O'Neil and Jack Suchy giving them a 2-0 lead in the first period. The Bobcats roared back with five unanswered goals for the win.

Travis Allen made 19 saves and allowed five goals.

The Blizzard fall to 2-5 and will face the Bobcats again on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.