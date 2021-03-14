Aberdeen Wings Complete Weekend Sweep of Norsemen

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Norsemen fell to Aberdeen at home again Saturday, giving the Wings a weekend series sweep.

The Wings opened up an early 1-0 lead in the first period. Aberdeen extended that lead to 2-0 in the second. In the third, the Wings netted two more, bringing their total up to four.

Then, in the final minute of regulation, St. Cloud scored to get on the board and avoid the shutout. The late goal was not enough to overcome the deficit though, and the Norsemen lost it 4-1.

Brendan Kim scored the lone goal for St. Cloud. Paxton Geisel made 22 saves and allowed three goals.

The Norsemen fall to 12-20. They will take the ice again on Wednesday when they host the Austin Bruins at 7:10 p.m.