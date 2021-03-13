Lumberjacks Beat Alexandria 3-1

ST. CLOUD -- The Granite City Lumberjacks scored in every period to beat the Alexandria Blizzard on Friday night.

Troy Dahlheimer put Granite City on the board with a goal at the 7:06 mark of the first period. The Lumberjacks extended that lead to 2-0 with a goal from Kullan Daikawa in the second. In the opening minutes of the final period, the Blizzard netted their first and only goal. Granite City answered with another from Cody Dias to win it 3-1.

Josh Weyandt made 25 saves and allowed one goal in the win.

The Lumberjacks improve to 21-8 and will host the Willmar WarHawks on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.