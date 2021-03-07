St. Cloud Norsemen Earn Weekend Sweep of Minot

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Norsemen defeated the Minot Minotauros at home Saturday to complete the weekend sweep.

St. Cloud got off to a hot start, with Blake Mesenberg netting two in the opening period. Minot cut their deficit to 2-1 with a goal in the second period and then tied things up 2-2 in the third.

The two teams once again found themselves in an overtime situation and for the second night in a row, Ben Helgeson gave the Norsemen what they needed to secure the 3-2 win.

Minot outshot St. Cloud 34-30. Josh Langford made 32 saves and allowed two goals in the win.

The Norsemen improve to 11-18. They will continue their home-stand on Tuesday when they host the MN Wilderness at 7:00 p.m.