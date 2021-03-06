Norsemen Best Minotauros in OT

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Norsemen secured another Friday night win in overtime, beating the Minot Minotauros 4-3.

The Norsemen opened up a nice lead in the first period. St. Cloud scored two unanswered goals to move ahead of the Minotauros.

Minot scored their first goal early in the second period to close the gap to 2-1. The Norsemen lit the lamp for the third time and extended their lead to 3-1. The Minotauros notched one more before the period ended to cut their deficit to 3-2.

The Minotauros tied the game again with the only goal of the third period, sending it into overtime. In the extra period, it was the Norsemen who had the final say. St. Cloud scored the game-winning goal at the 54-second mark to come out on top.

Nate Warner, Brett Chorske, Blake Mesenberg, and Ben Helgeson each scored one for St. Cloud. Josh Langford made 30 saves and allowed three goals in the win.

The Norsemen improve to 10-18 and will host Minot in game two of the weekend series on Saturday. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.