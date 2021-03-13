Wings Rout Norsemen 5-1
ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Norsemen fell to the Central Division-leading Aberdeen Wings at home on Friday night.
St. Cloud scored the first goal of the night at the 15:37 mark of the opening period to take a 1-0 lead. It was short-lived though, as Aberdeen netted their first a minute later to tie the score.
After that, it was all the Wings. Aberdeen scored two goals in each of the two remaining periods to top the Norsemen 5-1.
Ryan O'Neill scored the only goal for St. Cloud. Josh Langford made 26 saves and allowed four goals in the loss.
The Norsemen fall to 12-19. They will host the Wings in game two on Saturday. Puck-drop is set for 7:10 p.m.
