Blizzard Warning for Part of Minnesota, North Dakota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Blizzard Warning has been issued for part of Minnesota and into North Dakota.

The National Weather Service says the Blizzard Warning for northwestern Minnesota and central North Dakota will be in effect from Midnight Thursday morning until 10:00 a.m. Friday.

Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze.

