Blizzard Warning for Part of Minnesota, North Dakota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Blizzard Warning has been issued for part of Minnesota and into North Dakota.

The National Weather Service says the Blizzard Warning for northwestern Minnesota and central North Dakota will be in effect from Midnight Thursday morning until 10:00 a.m. Friday.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

Get our free mobile app

For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze.