Cold Spring City Council Looks to Approval Tom Decker Memorial

COLD SPRING (WJON News) - Plans to erect a bronze statue to honor local law enforcement is becoming reality.

During Wednesday's Cold Spring city council meeting, the council will look to approve the purchase of the statue. The cost for the statue is $35,000.

Cold Spring resident Paul Waletzko has been raising funds for the Tom Decker Memorial and are currently at $48,000 of their $60,000 goal.

Waletzko says they recently received a matching grant to help cover the remaining cost, which will include the granite pillar the statue will sit on. He says they expect to reach their goal by the end of the month.

With the council's approval, order and production of the statue can begin, which will take about 8 months to complete.

Waletzko says their hope is to dedicate the statue next November at the 11th anniversary of officer Tom Decker's death.