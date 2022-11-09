Metro Bus Offering Free Rides to Veterans on Friday

ST. CLOUD -- Friday is Veterans Day and Metro Bus is offering free rides on all of their services for veterans and active service members.

Riders can show their military ID for free rides on fixed route buses, ConneX and Northstar Link.

Dial-a-Ride customers should alert Metro Bus when scheduling a ride and then show their ID when boarding.

Service-connected veterans also receive free rides on fixed routes every day.

