ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The city of St. Cloud River Bluffs Compost Site will be closed this Friday in observance of Veterans Day.

The site will reopen on Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, St. Cloud's garbage, recycling, and yard waste schedules for the week will remain the same.

The Public Works front office will be closed on Friday and will reopen on Monday at 8:00 a.m.