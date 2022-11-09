St. Cloud Residents Respond to Election Results

The dust is settling on the 2022 midterm election results. During WJON's What Up Wednesday morning listeners voiced their opinions on what happened. A caller wondered where all the Republicans that he felt should have been voting to "clean house". He says "we just let everything go right back". A caller with an opposing view indicated he voted for Governor Walz and thought "he did a good job". That listener thought it would have been a closer race with Walz and Jensen.

Other opinions on the Governor's race include a caller who indicated he thought both Walz and Jensen were bad candidates. He says it's time now to "work together". Another caller indicated he thinks voters were tired of all the the chaos and voters just wanted people who would be civil to each other. Another listener warned everyone that the decision to stay with Democrats in their current roles in the State will lead to higher inflation and more problems.

If you'd like to listen to the comments of today's What Up Wednesday program it is available below.