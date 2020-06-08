Blind Sportscaster Bryce Weiler [PODCAST]

Bryce Weiler was born four months premature and developed an eye condition called Retanopothy, which caused him to be blind. Over the years, he developed a love for sports through listening to games on the radio.

Upon graduating high school in Illinois, Weiler attended the University of Evansville, where he became a sports broadcaster and earned his master's degree in Sports Administration.

Since then, Weiler has co-founded The Beautiful Lives Project. According to the website, "The core mission of enhancing the lives of people with disabilities remained in place but the scope was widened to include not only sports, but performing arts, visual arts, nature and living well. The wider scope allowed the field of host organizations to be broadened from just sports teams to business, civic and academic organizations of all types."

Weiler joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" on Monday to talk about his experiences and the Beautiful Lives Project.