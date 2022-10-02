Bison and Johnnies Win Homecoming, Vikings Face Saints in London

The North Dakota State University and St. John's University football teams came up with big wins in front of their homecoming crowds, the Granite City Lumberjacks completed a weekend sweep, and the University of Minnesota and St. Cloud State University men's hockey teams got their seasons off to a hot start on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins lost in Detroit, the St. Cloud Norsemen were swept by Aberdeen, and the Gopher football team suffered their first loss of the year. On Sunday the Minnesota Vikings will face the New Orleans Saints in London, and the Wild will travel to Chicago for their third preseason game.

RECAPS:

- The Twins fell 3-2 to the Tigers in Detroit on Saturday. Luis Arráez and Mark Contreras each earned a run for Minnesota. Dylan Bundy and Ronny Henriquez combined for six strikeouts, six hits, and three runs. The Twins fall to 77-81 and will close out the series against the Tigers (64-93) on Sunday. Pre-game coverage begins at 11:00 a.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Gopher football team was handed their first loss in a disappointing 20-10 homecoming loss to Purdue on Saturday. The Boilermakers had Minnesota's number with Tanner Morgan completing only 18 of 33 for 257 yards and three interceptions. Bryce Williams had 11 carries for 35 yards and scored the lone touchdown for the home team. The Gophers fall to 4-1 and will have a weekend off before making the trip to Illinois (4-1) on October 15th.

- The Bison never trailed in a 27-14 homecoming win over Youngstown State. Cam Miller completed 13 of 18 for 145 yards and finished with no touchdowns or interceptions. Hunter Luepke had 13 carries for 72 yards and two touchdowns and Kobe Johnson added six carries for 61 yards and one touchdown. The Bison improve to 4-1 and will hit the road to face Indiana State on Saturday afternoon. Pre-game coverage starts at 11:30 a.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Johnnies squeaked out a 35-28 homecoming win over Concordia College on Saturday. After falling behind early, SJU rallied and held off a late run by the Cobbers. Aaron Syverson completed 18 of 28 for five touchdowns and two interceptions. Zach Jungels had three receptions for 31 yards and two touchdowns. Jimmy Buck, Darian Washington, and Dylan Wheeler each added one receiving touchdown for St. John's. The Johnnies improve to 3-1 and will travel to Minneapolis to face Augsburg (3-1) on Saturday. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. at Edor Nelson Field.

- The Norsemen got swept up by the Wings 6-3 on Saturday. St. Cloud got out to an early 2-0 lead thanks to Kade Peterson and Jeremiah Konkel. The Norsemen surrendered three to Aberdeen and then responded with the game-tying goal from Hunter Hanson. In the final period, the Wings knocked in three more to secure the win. The Norsemen fall to 4-3-0-1. The team will try to rally next week when they travel to Bismarck to face the Bobcats (3-4-1-0) Friday night. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.

- The Lumberjacks earned the weekend sweep of the Gillette Wild with a 4-3 shootout win on the road Saturday. Carson Van Zuilen, Brett Robinson, and Ashton Ericksen each netted one for Granite City. The Lumberjacks improve to 5-0 and will remain on the road next week when they face the Peoria Mustangs. Puck-drop is set for 6:00 p.m. Friday.

- The Huskies dominated early in a 3-1 win over St. Thomas to open the 2022-2023 season in St. Paul on Saturday. Dylan Anhorn, Zach Okabe, and Adam Ingram each scored for SCSU in the opening period. Carson Peters netted one for the Tommies in the second frame to avoid the shutout. The Huskies improve to 1-0 and will return home Sunday to host St. Thomas in game two of the weekend series. Game time is set for 4:00 p.m. at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

- The Gopher men's hockey team shut out Lindenwood 4-0 in their home and season opener Saturday. Logan Cooley led Minnesota with two goals, while Matthew Knies and Jaxson Nelson each added one. The Gophers improve to 1-0 and will host the Lions in game two on Sunday at 7:00 p.m.

PREVIEWS:

- The Vikings will have an early start on Sunday when they face the New Orleans Saints in London. Minnesota will look to keep their momentum going against a Saints team suffering some key injuries in their offense with RB Alvin Kamara and WR Michael Thomas both ruled out. Pre-game coverage started at 7:30 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON with kick-off set for 8:30 a.m.

- The Wild will look to keep rolling (3-0 preseason) when they face the Blackhawks on Sunday night. The matchup is the fourth of seven for Minnesota before the regular season kicks off in mid-October. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

