Bikes Stolen in Waite Park

Waite Park Police is reporting a couple of stolen bikes. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says both bikes were outside of businesses. One of them was taken on the 100 block of Waite Avenue South. The bike owner indicated that they locked the bike up with a cable and after a half hour noticed it was missing. Mages says the owner didn't know the brand or serial number of the bike. She says the owner indicated there was a blue milk crate on the back of the bike.

Mages explained the other bike that was stolen did not lock the bike that was outside a business at the 200 block of 10th Avenue South. She says the owner went into a business and when they came out the bike was gone. Mages indicated the bike was located further down the road. Police with the help of video outside the business were able to identify the individual and arrest them and charge that person with theft.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

