Crimestoppers: Bike Stolen in St. Cloud, Vandalism in Waite Park

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting the theft of a tow dolly with a UHaul sticker on it that was taken on the 600 block of 30th Avenue North.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a theft of a mini bike on the 400 block of St. Germain Street East. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers describes the bike as Razor mini bike with green and yellow stickers on the back.

Get our free mobile app

Waite Park Police are reporting a vandalism near the 10 block of 2nd Avenue South. Mages says someone spray painted on two buildings in that area.

Waite Park Police are also reporting on the 10 block of 3rd Street North a truck battery was taken out of a truck.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.